Stromboli in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve stromboli
MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA
9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B, Littleton
|STROMBOLI GIANT
|$49.99
Stuffed with San Marzano sauce, Italian sausage, meatballs, bacon, mushrooms, pepperoni, prosciutto, black olives, spinach, onions, garlic, ricotta & mozzarella. (feeds 4-6 people )
PIZZA • PASTA
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton
|Lunch CYO Stromboli
|$13.00
Create your own Stromboli
|Kitchen Sink Stromboli
|$16.00
Sausage, pepperoni, olives, peppers, onion, mushrooms, red sauce
|CYO Stromboli
|$15.00
Create your own Stromboli