Stromboli in Littleton

Littleton restaurants
Littleton restaurants that serve stromboli

MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA image

 

MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA

9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
STROMBOLI GIANT$49.99
Stuffed with San Marzano sauce, Italian sausage, meatballs, bacon, mushrooms, pepperoni, prosciutto, black olives, spinach, onions, garlic, ricotta & mozzarella. (feeds 4-6 people )
More about MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton

6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton

Avg 4.5 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lunch CYO Stromboli$13.00
Create your own Stromboli
Kitchen Sink Stromboli$16.00
Sausage, pepperoni, olives, peppers, onion, mushrooms, red sauce
CYO Stromboli$15.00
Create your own Stromboli
More about Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton

