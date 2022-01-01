Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Littleton

Littleton restaurants
Littleton restaurants that serve tacos

Iwayama Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Iwayama Sushi

5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C, Littleton

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)
Takeout
Bahama Mama Roll$8.50
Spicy California Roll Topped with Mango Salsa
Danielle Roll$12.00
Cucumber, Avocado and Asparagus. Topped with Lemon Slices, Salmon, Ginger/Scallion Pesto and Ponzu.
The Big Nasty Roll$13.00
Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Mango Salsa, Aioli, Avocado, Cucumber and Sweet Soy.
More about Iwayama Sushi
Item pic

 

Lake House Kitchen & Tavern

8026 W. BOWLES, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Walleye Tacos$14.00
(3) WalleyeTacos, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, guacamole, Corn Tortilla and side of Green Chile or Salsa
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
(3) Shrimp Tacos, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, guacamole, Corn Tortilla and side of Green Chile or Salsa
Tacos (3)$13.00
(3) Chicken, Cap Steak or Mushroom Tacos, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, guacamole, Corn Tortilla and side of Green Chile or Salsa
More about Lake House Kitchen & Tavern
Item pic

 

Smokin Fins

2575 W Main St,, Littleton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos -Cod$14.00
battered and fried arctic cod, chipotle crema, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija
Mango Shrimp Tacos$15.00
tequila-lime shrimp, cabbage, mango jalapeño salsa, cotija, key lime aioli
Carne Asada Tacos$15.00
grilled ribeye, roasted poblano chiles, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, salsa roja
More about Smokin Fins
Banner pic

 

Smokin Fins

1104 Cpl Max Donahue Lane, Highlands Ranch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Surf and Turf Tacos$16.00
More about Smokin Fins

