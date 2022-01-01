Tacos in Littleton
Iwayama Sushi
5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C, Littleton
|Bahama Mama Roll
|$8.50
Spicy California Roll Topped with Mango Salsa
|Danielle Roll
|$12.00
Cucumber, Avocado and Asparagus. Topped with Lemon Slices, Salmon, Ginger/Scallion Pesto and Ponzu.
|The Big Nasty Roll
|$13.00
Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Mango Salsa, Aioli, Avocado, Cucumber and Sweet Soy.
Lake House Kitchen & Tavern
8026 W. BOWLES, Littleton
|Walleye Tacos
|$14.00
(3) WalleyeTacos, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, guacamole, Corn Tortilla and side of Green Chile or Salsa
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
(3) Shrimp Tacos, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, guacamole, Corn Tortilla and side of Green Chile or Salsa
|Tacos (3)
|$13.00
(3) Chicken, Cap Steak or Mushroom Tacos, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, guacamole, Corn Tortilla and side of Green Chile or Salsa
Smokin Fins
2575 W Main St,, Littleton
|Baja Fish Tacos -Cod
|$14.00
battered and fried arctic cod, chipotle crema, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija
|Mango Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
tequila-lime shrimp, cabbage, mango jalapeño salsa, cotija, key lime aioli
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$15.00
grilled ribeye, roasted poblano chiles, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, salsa roja