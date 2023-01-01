Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Littleton

Littleton restaurants
Littleton restaurants that serve tamales

Item pic

 

Palenque Cocina y Agaveria - 2609 Main St

2609 Main St, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tamale Plate$14.95
Your choice of pork, chicken or vegetarian tamales smothered with any of our 4 sauces, garnished with cotija cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with house-made refried beans and rice. Gluten-free. Vegetarian/Vegan on request.
More about Palenque Cocina y Agaveria - 2609 Main St
Consumer pic

 

Casa Caliente - 8800 South Colorado Boulevard

8800 South Colorado Boulevard, Highlands Ranch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tamale Ala$3.75
Tamale
Plato De Tamales$12.95
2 tamales, roasted jalps, rice/beans/chili
More about Casa Caliente - 8800 South Colorado Boulevard
Main pic

 

Don Juan'S Mexican Grill - 3625 West Bowles Avenue

3625 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tamale Plate$12.25
Two tamales smothered in green chili and cheese
More about Don Juan'S Mexican Grill - 3625 West Bowles Avenue

