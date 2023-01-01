Tamales in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve tamales
More about Palenque Cocina y Agaveria - 2609 Main St
Palenque Cocina y Agaveria - 2609 Main St
2609 Main St, Littleton
|Tamale Plate
|$14.95
Your choice of pork, chicken or vegetarian tamales smothered with any of our 4 sauces, garnished with cotija cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with house-made refried beans and rice. Gluten-free. Vegetarian/Vegan on request.
More about Casa Caliente - 8800 South Colorado Boulevard
Casa Caliente - 8800 South Colorado Boulevard
8800 South Colorado Boulevard, Highlands Ranch
|Tamale Ala
|$3.75
Tamale
|Plato De Tamales
|$12.95
2 tamales, roasted jalps, rice/beans/chili