Tiramisu in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve tiramisu
MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA
9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B, Littleton
|Tiramisu
|$7.50
Ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with mascarpone cheese, sprinkled cocoa powder
PIZZA • PASTA
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton
6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton
|Pollo Angelito
|$17.75
penne pasta, chicken, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, spinach, gorgonzola cream
|Gorgonzola Steak Fettuccine
|$18.75
homemade fettuccine, mushrooms, red onion, roasted peppers, arugula, cream sauce
|CYO Pasta
|$14.50
choice of meatball or sausage
JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine
5302 South Federal Circle, Littleton
|Tiramisu
|$7.95
rich expresso cream mousse
PIZZA
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton
|Full House Salad
|$10.99
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, mozzarella & croutons
|14" Large Pizza
|$15.49
Default on all pizzas is red sauce and mozzarella. Chicken, spinach and sundried tomatoes are under the cheese to prevent burning. *** Take & Bake *** Under Whole Toppings
|Side House Salad
|$5.49
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, mozzarella & croutons.
GF with no croutons.