Turkey wraps in Littleton

Littleton restaurants
Littleton restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Main pic

 

Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar - SouthGlenn - Southglenn

6955 S York St Ste 406, Centennial

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey and Brie Wrap$17.00
fresh sliced turkey, triple cream brie, berries, mustard aioli, and mixed greens in a spinach wrap, served with plain fries
More about Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar - SouthGlenn - Southglenn
Main pic

 

Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar - Highlands Ranch - Highlands Ranch

1601 Mayberry Drive #101, Highlands Ranch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey and Brie Wrap$17.00
fresh sliced turkey, triple cream brie, berries, mustard aioli, and mixed greens in a spinach wrap, served with plain fries
More about Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar - Highlands Ranch - Highlands Ranch

