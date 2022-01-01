Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Volcano rolls in
Littleton
/
Littleton
/
Volcano Rolls
Littleton restaurants that serve volcano rolls
Land of Sushi
2412 E. Arapahoe Rd, Centennial
No reviews yet
VOLCANO ROLL
$16.00
More about Land of Sushi
JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine
5302 South Federal Circle, Littleton
No reviews yet
Volcano Roll* (8pcs)
$12.95
Califronia roll, top salmon, spicy mayo, baked, eel sauce
More about JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine
