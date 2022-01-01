Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Littleton

Go
Littleton restaurants
Toast

Littleton restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Lake House Kitchen & Tavern

8026 W. BOWLES, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brunch Waffle$14.00
Smore Brownie Waffle$6.00
Chocolate Brownie Waffle, Chocolate Ganache, Grahm Cracker Crumbles and Bruleed Marshmallow Fluff
Chicken & Waffles$18.00
Boneless Fried Chicken breast and thigh breaded with Lake House Seasoned Flour, Fried and served with Belgian Waffle, Bacon-Bourbon Butter and Honey-Maple Gastrique
More about Lake House Kitchen & Tavern
Chicken & Waffles image

 

Bacon Social House

2100 W. Littleton Blvd, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles$15.95
Belgian waffle, signature sausage gravy,
crispy fried chicken breast, with side of
applewood smoked bacon
More about Bacon Social House
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

2707 West Main Street, Littleton

Avg 4.5 (2898 reviews)
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot

Browse other tasty dishes in Littleton

Sweet Potato Fries

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

French Onion Soup

Cheese Fries

Penne

Sliders

Curry Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

Map

More near Littleton to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston