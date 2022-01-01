Waffles in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve waffles
More about Lake House Kitchen & Tavern
Lake House Kitchen & Tavern
8026 W. BOWLES, Littleton
|Brunch Waffle
|$14.00
|Smore Brownie Waffle
|$6.00
Chocolate Brownie Waffle, Chocolate Ganache, Grahm Cracker Crumbles and Bruleed Marshmallow Fluff
|Chicken & Waffles
|$18.00
Boneless Fried Chicken breast and thigh breaded with Lake House Seasoned Flour, Fried and served with Belgian Waffle, Bacon-Bourbon Butter and Honey-Maple Gastrique
More about Bacon Social House
Bacon Social House
2100 W. Littleton Blvd, Littleton
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.95
Belgian waffle, signature sausage gravy,
crispy fried chicken breast, with side of
applewood smoked bacon