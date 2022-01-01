Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Littleton restaurants you'll love

Littleton restaurants
  • Littleton

Littleton's top cuisines

American
American
Latin american
Latin American
Must-try Littleton restaurants

The Little Grille image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Little Grille

62 Cottage St, Littleton

Avg 4.4 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Skins$12.00
A heaping pile of our homemade Potato Skins topped with lots of Bacon and Cheese.
Camila's Famous Brazilian Burger$17.00
Seasoned chunks of Steak or Chicken with Bacon, Egg, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pease, Corn, Cheese, and Mayo Grilled inside a Kaiser Roll. **WARNING**: This product is EXTREMELY ADDICTIVE
Sticky Vermonter$17.00
Sticky glazed Maple Bacon, Vermont Cheddar and Maple Aioli top a juicy fresh grilled burger. GET STUCK ON A STICKY!
More about The Little Grille
Schilling Beer Company

18 MILL ST, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Schilling Beer Company
Topic Of The Town - 25 Main Street

25 Main Street, Littleton

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Topic Of The Town - 25 Main Street
