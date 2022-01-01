Littleton restaurants you'll love
The Little Grille
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Little Grille
62 Cottage St, Littleton
|Popular items
|Potato Skins
|$12.00
A heaping pile of our homemade Potato Skins topped with lots of Bacon and Cheese.
|Camila's Famous Brazilian Burger
|$17.00
Seasoned chunks of Steak or Chicken with Bacon, Egg, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pease, Corn, Cheese, and Mayo Grilled inside a Kaiser Roll. **WARNING**: This product is EXTREMELY ADDICTIVE
|Sticky Vermonter
|$17.00
Sticky glazed Maple Bacon, Vermont Cheddar and Maple Aioli top a juicy fresh grilled burger. GET STUCK ON A STICKY!
Topic Of The Town - 25 Main Street
Topic Of The Town - 25 Main Street
25 Main Street, Littleton