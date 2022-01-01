Live Bait Food & Spirits
2 buildings along with tiki deck for outdoor dining and hanging out, ride the shark, karaoke, dj, live music , alligators and turtles in swamp
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
24281 Perdido Beach Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
24281 Perdido Beach Blvd
Orange Beach AL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Ruby Slipper Cafe
The original Ruby Slipper Cafe opened in May 2008 in Mid-City New Orleans. Our founders were driven by a deep desire to help revitalize their neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
We were founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 2008. We have grown to six locations in #NOLA in addition to Metairie, La; Baton Rouge, La; Mobile, Al; Orange Beach, Al; Pensacola, Fl.
Doc's Seafood & Steaks
Come on in and enjoy!
Live Bait - Orange Beach, AL
Come in and enjoy!
Bubba's Seafood House & Oyster Bar
Come in and enjoy!