Live Bait Food & Spirits

2 buildings along with tiki deck for outdoor dining and hanging out, ride the shark, karaoke, dj, live music , alligators and turtles in swamp

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

24281 Perdido Beach Blvd • $$

Avg 3.6 (977 reviews)

Popular Items

Rockefeller Oysters
Shucked oysters topped with seasoned Spinach and Parmesan
House Salad$10.99
Crispy Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and homemade
in-house croutons with your choice of homemade dressing
Steamed Veggies$3.99
Crab & Corn Bisque
Catfish Platter$17.99
Jumbo Shrimp$17.99
Seafood Pasta$26.99
Shrimp, scallops, and crabmeat with our homemade Alfredo sauce
Hushpuppies$3.99
Crab Cake Platter (2)$23.99
Firecracker Shrimp$12.99
Fried shrimp tossed in our homemade Firecracker sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Nigthlife
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

24281 Perdido Beach Blvd

Orange Beach AL

Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

