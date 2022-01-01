Go
LIVE Nightclub

New Year's Eve Event ticket sales

102 S First St

Popular Items

Premium VIP Table Deposit$120.00
Standard VIP Table Deposit$175.00
Standard Entry Ticket$20.00
This ticket will allow you to skip the line and enter the club when you arrive. **Pre-order tickets will no longer be available after 5pm on Friday, Dec 31**
Ticket will be under the name of person purchasing it. If you would like to put it in another person's name please indicate this under "Special Instructions" when purchasing. If ordering multiple tickets, please put names of all guests in "Special Instructions" box or you will be contacted via email for a guest list.

Location

Ann Arbor MI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
