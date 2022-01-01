Live Oak restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
6844 Suwannee Plaza, Live Oak
|Big Catch Dinner
|$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
|Four Cheese Griller
|$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
|Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger
|$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Derrick's BBQ
1542 s Ohio ave, Live oak
|SLICED PORK DINNER
|$12.99
|Philly potato
|$9.99
|Pulled Pork Dinner
|$12.99
Ellianos Coffee
1541 ohio ave s, live oak