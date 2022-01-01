Live Oak Bar & Grill HTX
Re-Established 2021
10444 Hempstead Rd
Location
10444 Hempstead Rd
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Karbach Brewing
The Restaurant & Patio is opening daily at 11am. We are currently offering full-service seating only. Space available both inside and outside. Closing hours may vary, please call head. 713-680-8886
My Life Cafe 2
Modern café serving fresh and made to order food.
Frank's Grill
Breakfast all day just the way you like it! Fast, hot and fresh!! An all-American breakfast and lunch spot for the whole family!
Nana's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!