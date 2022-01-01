Go
Toast

Live Oak Music Row Nashville

The Best Live Music Venue & Sports Bar On Music Row! Great Food & Cold Drinks! Locally Owned & Operated

1530 DEMONBREUN ST

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1530 DEMONBREUN ST

NASHVILLE TN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Catbird Seat

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roundabout Market & Cafe

No reviews yet

Located on the Music Row roundabout in the Roundabout Plaza Building with a beautiful view of Musica! Many grab & go food, snack and sundry items as well as made to order sandwiches, smoothies, and coffees.

Thai Esane Nashville

No reviews yet

1520 Division st. Nashville, Tn. 37203
Come in and enjoy!

The Patterson House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston