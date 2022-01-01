Livermore restaurants you'll love
More about Boomers
Boomers
2400 Kitty Hawk Rd, Livermore
|Popular items
|Cheese Pizza
|$29.99
Large Cheese Pizza cut in 10 slices
|Keurig Hot Chocolate
|$3.79
Wrap your hands around a freshly made cup of Hot Chocolate.
|Garlic Fries
|$9.79
Garlic seasoned Fries; served with side of Ketchup and Jalapeno Ranch sauce
More about 52 Beach Hut Deli
52 Beach Hut Deli
1770 First Street, Livermore
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
|Malibu
|$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
|Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
More about La Botica
La Botica
2086 FIRST STREET, LIVERMORE
|Popular items
|Flank Steak Taco
|$6.00
Cilantro chimichurri, marinated cherry tomatoes
Gluten-Free | No Spice
|Housemade Pastor Taco
|$4.00
48 hour marinade, onions, cilantro, grilled pineapple, Spicy Onion and Pineapple Salsa
Gluten-Free | Mild Spice
|2 Spicy Birria Tacos with Consomé
|$12.00
Local Braised Goat Shank, Oaxaca Cheese, Housemade Birria Sauce, Onion, Cilantro
Gluten-Free
More about Denica's Real Food Kitchen
COOKIES
Denica's Real Food Kitchen
2259 Las Positas Rd, LIVERMORE
|Popular items
|Snickerdoodle Cookie
|$3.75
not an ordinary snickerdoodle, cinnamon sugar coated and the best you'll ever have
|Oatmeal Chocolate Chipper Cookie
|$3.75
full of oats, topped with ghiradelli chocolate chips
|Pink Guava Pancakes
|$25.00
guava chiffon pancakes, tropical pink guava sauce, our whipped cream and fresh strawberries
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
2300 First St, Livermore
|Popular items
|3 Meat Combo
|$41.50
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
|Glazed Brussel Sprouts
|$15.50
flash fried brussels and braised
pork belly tossed with honey
balsamic glaze - garnished with
fried onion strings
|Naughty Nash
|$12.00
nashville hot pepper oil, jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pluck sauce, pickles
More about Cali Kid - Burgers 'N Shakes
Cali Kid - Burgers 'N Shakes
4587 Livermore Outlets Drive, Livermore
|Popular items
|Happy Hippie
|$9.95
Sliced Avocado, Havarti, Arugula, Cherry Bomb Sauce, House Pickle Mix
|Buffalo Cauliflower Wings
|$4.99
Fried Hand-Breaded Cauliflower, Cali Seasoning, Served with a Side of Buffalo Ranch Dipping Sauce
|Strawberry Shortie
|$6.95
Strawberry Ice Cream, Whole Milk, Strawberry Preserve, Whipped Cream, Shortbread Cookie Crumble, Mini Donut
More about Da Boccery
FRENCH FRIES
Da Boccery
175 E Vineyard Ave, Livermore
|Popular items
|Medusa
|$18.49
Mixed greens, house smoked turkey breast, bacon, avocado, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
|Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.99
Chipotle beer cheese and sweet & spicy mustard
|Have A Cow
|$20.99
Snake River Farms wagyu burger, american cheese, slow caramelized onion, bibb lettuce, tomato, da botch sauce on martin’s potato bun
More about Melo's Pizza and Pasta, Livermore
Melo's Pizza and Pasta, Livermore
4433 First St, Livermore
|Popular items
|Sonoma
|$10.00
baby greens, creamy imported gorgonzola cheese, glazed walnuts, sliced pear, with raspberry vinaigrette.
|Caesar Salad
|$8.75
classic salad of romaine lettuce, creamy dressing, parmigiano cheese, and home made croutons.
|Individual Green Salad
|$7.50
with tomato, olives, and croutons.
creamy italian, ranch, blue cheese, thousand island, honey balsamic vinaigrette or classic house.
More about Plucked Chicken & Beer
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Plucked Chicken & Beer
2062 First St, Livermore
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado crema, fresh jalapeno, chipotle lime ranch, flour tortilla
|Basic Chick
|$12.00
jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pickles, pluck sauce
|Rocket Tacos
|$12.00
angry sauce, toasted sesame seeds, lime infused cabbage, pickled diakon and pickled carrots, pluck sauce, cilantro, flour tortilla
More about Roya Afghan Cuisine KC
KEBABS
Roya Afghan Cuisine KC
2020 1st St, Livermore
|Popular items
|Combination Kabob
|$24.99
Charbroiled on skewer, served with seasoned basmati rice. Choice of two item.
(Chicken, Lamb, Beef)
|Lamb Kabob
|$24.99
Charbroiled on skewer, served with seasoned basmati rice.
|Gulpi
|$7.99
Cauliflower cooked with fresh ginger, onions, tomato and spices.
More about Strizzi's Restaurant - Livermore
Strizzi's Restaurant - Livermore
2205 1st St, Livermore
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$18.00
Mild meat sauce with pear tomatoes, roasted peppers, garlic and cream
|Caesar Salad - Starter
|$9.00
Crisp romaine tossed in our Caesar dressing with house made croutons and shaved Parmesan
|Chicken Pesto & Pine Nuts
|$22.00
Oven roasted chicken tossed in our pesto cream sauce with pine nuts
More about Range Life
Range Life
2160 Railroad Ave, Livermore
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$14.00
romaine lettuce & golden radish, pangratatto, anchovy, parmigiano
|Milk & Honey
|$8.00
malted milk ice cream, honeycomb, sea salt & olive oil
|Klingeman Ranch Ham Chop
|$36.00
smoky baked colibri beans, dirty girl carrots, clementine, sorghum
More about Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade
3052 West Jack London Blvd, Livermore
|Popular items
|Original Acai
|$8.95
Crafted with Almond Milk, Acai, Banana, Strawberry and Blueberry. Topped with GF Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Honey.
More about Sansar Indian Cuisine - Livermore
Sansar Indian Cuisine - Livermore
2220 First Street, Livermore
|Popular items
|Veggie Samosa
|$5.95
2 Piece - Lightly spiced pocket stuffed with veggie, peas & potatoes
|Tandoori Chicken (w/ bones)
|$14.95
Chicken with bones marinated in yogurt and ground
spices
|Alo Gobhi
|$12.95
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices
More about Jake’s Café & Catering
Jake’s Café & Catering
51 Wright Brothers Avenue Suite A, Livermore
More about Polo's Corner
Polo's Corner
2002 Portola ave suite L, LIVERMORE
More about Wedos Food Truck
Wedos Food Truck
TBD, Livermore
More about Beer Baron Whiskey Bar & Kitchen - Livermore
Beer Baron Whiskey Bar & Kitchen - Livermore
2223 FIRST STREET, LIVERMORE
More about Undecided
Undecided
1840 Portola Avenue, Livermore