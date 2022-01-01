Livermore restaurants you'll love

Livermore restaurants
Toast
  • Livermore

Livermore's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Middle Eastern
Must-try Livermore restaurants

Boomers image

 

Boomers

2400 Kitty Hawk Rd, Livermore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Pizza$29.99
Large Cheese Pizza cut in 10 slices
Keurig Hot Chocolate$3.79
Wrap your hands around a freshly made cup of Hot Chocolate.
Garlic Fries$9.79
Garlic seasoned Fries; served with side of Ketchup and Jalapeno Ranch sauce
52 Beach Hut Deli image

 

52 Beach Hut Deli

1770 First Street, Livermore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ham & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
Malibu$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
La Botica image

 

La Botica

2086 FIRST STREET, LIVERMORE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Flank Steak Taco$6.00
Cilantro chimichurri, marinated cherry tomatoes
Gluten-Free | No Spice
Housemade Pastor Taco$4.00
48 hour marinade, onions, cilantro, grilled pineapple, Spicy Onion and Pineapple Salsa
Gluten-Free | Mild Spice
2 Spicy Birria Tacos with Consomé$12.00
Local Braised Goat Shank, Oaxaca Cheese, Housemade Birria Sauce, Onion, Cilantro
Gluten-Free
Denica's Real Food Kitchen image

COOKIES

Denica's Real Food Kitchen

2259 Las Positas Rd, LIVERMORE

Avg 4.7 (2913 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Snickerdoodle Cookie$3.75
not an ordinary snickerdoodle, cinnamon sugar coated and the best you'll ever have
Oatmeal Chocolate Chipper Cookie$3.75
full of oats, topped with ghiradelli chocolate chips
Pink Guava Pancakes$25.00
guava chiffon pancakes, tropical pink guava sauce, our whipped cream and fresh strawberries
Sauced BBQ & Spirits image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

2300 First St, Livermore

Avg 4.2 (4860 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
3 Meat Combo$41.50
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
Glazed Brussel Sprouts$15.50
flash fried brussels and braised
pork belly tossed with honey
balsamic glaze - garnished with
fried onion strings
Naughty Nash$12.00
nashville hot pepper oil, jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pluck sauce, pickles
Cali Kid - Burgers 'N Shakes image

 

Cali Kid - Burgers 'N Shakes

4587 Livermore Outlets Drive, Livermore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Happy Hippie$9.95
Sliced Avocado, Havarti, Arugula, Cherry Bomb Sauce, House Pickle Mix
Buffalo Cauliflower Wings$4.99
Fried Hand-Breaded Cauliflower, Cali Seasoning, Served with a Side of Buffalo Ranch Dipping Sauce
Strawberry Shortie$6.95
Strawberry Ice Cream, Whole Milk, Strawberry Preserve, Whipped Cream, Shortbread Cookie Crumble, Mini Donut
Da Boccery image

FRENCH FRIES

Da Boccery

175 E Vineyard Ave, Livermore

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Medusa$18.49
Mixed greens, house smoked turkey breast, bacon, avocado, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel$12.99
Chipotle beer cheese and sweet & spicy mustard
Have A Cow$20.99
Snake River Farms wagyu burger, american cheese, slow caramelized onion, bibb lettuce, tomato, da botch sauce on martin’s potato bun
Melo's Pizza and Pasta, Livermore image

 

Melo's Pizza and Pasta, Livermore

4433 First St, Livermore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sonoma$10.00
baby greens, creamy imported gorgonzola cheese, glazed walnuts, sliced pear, with raspberry vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad$8.75
classic salad of romaine lettuce, creamy dressing, parmigiano cheese, and home made croutons.
Individual Green Salad$7.50
with tomato, olives, and croutons.
creamy italian, ranch, blue cheese, thousand island, honey balsamic vinaigrette or classic house.
Plucked Chicken & Beer image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Plucked Chicken & Beer

2062 First St, Livermore

Avg 4.7 (1205 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Chicken Tacos$12.00
lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado crema, fresh jalapeno, chipotle lime ranch, flour tortilla
Basic Chick$12.00
jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pickles, pluck sauce
Rocket Tacos$12.00
angry sauce, toasted sesame seeds, lime infused cabbage, pickled diakon and pickled carrots, pluck sauce, cilantro, flour tortilla
Roya Afghan Cuisine KC image

KEBABS

Roya Afghan Cuisine KC

2020 1st St, Livermore

Avg 4.7 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Combination Kabob$24.99
Charbroiled on skewer, served with seasoned basmati rice. Choice of two item.
(Chicken, Lamb, Beef)
Lamb Kabob$24.99
Charbroiled on skewer, served with seasoned basmati rice.
Gulpi$7.99
Cauliflower cooked with fresh ginger, onions, tomato and spices.
Strizzi's Restaurant - Livermore image

 

Strizzi's Restaurant - Livermore

2205 1st St, Livermore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.00
Mild meat sauce with pear tomatoes, roasted peppers, garlic and cream
Caesar Salad - Starter$9.00
Crisp romaine tossed in our Caesar dressing with house made croutons and shaved Parmesan
Chicken Pesto & Pine Nuts$22.00
Oven roasted chicken tossed in our pesto cream sauce with pine nuts
Range Life image

 

Range Life

2160 Railroad Ave, Livermore

Avg 4.9 (3014 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$14.00
romaine lettuce & golden radish, pangratatto, anchovy, parmigiano
Milk & Honey$8.00
malted milk ice cream, honeycomb, sea salt & olive oil
Klingeman Ranch Ham Chop$36.00
smoky baked colibri beans, dirty girl carrots, clementine, sorghum
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade image

 

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

3052 West Jack London Blvd, Livermore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Original Acai$8.95
Crafted with Almond Milk, Acai, Banana, Strawberry and Blueberry. Topped with GF Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Honey.
Restaurant banner

 

Sansar Indian Cuisine - Livermore

2220 First Street, Livermore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Samosa$5.95
2 Piece - Lightly spiced pocket stuffed with veggie, peas & potatoes
Tandoori Chicken (w/ bones)$14.95
Chicken with bones marinated in yogurt and ground
spices
Alo Gobhi$12.95
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices
Jake’s Café & Catering image

 

Jake’s Café & Catering

51 Wright Brothers Avenue Suite A, Livermore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Polo's Corner image

 

Polo's Corner

2002 Portola ave suite L, LIVERMORE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Wedos Food Truck

TBD, Livermore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Beer Baron Whiskey Bar & Kitchen - Livermore

2223 FIRST STREET, LIVERMORE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Undecided

1840 Portola Avenue, Livermore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
