Livermore bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Livermore restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Livermore

La Botica image

 

La Botica

2086 FIRST STREET, LIVERMORE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Flank Steak Taco$6.00
Cilantro chimichurri, marinated cherry tomatoes
Gluten-Free | No Spice
Housemade Pastor Taco$4.00
48 hour marinade, onions, cilantro, grilled pineapple, Spicy Onion and Pineapple Salsa
Gluten-Free | Mild Spice
2 Spicy Birria Tacos with Consomé$12.00
Local Braised Goat Shank, Oaxaca Cheese, Housemade Birria Sauce, Onion, Cilantro
Gluten-Free
More about La Botica
Da Boccery image

FRENCH FRIES

Da Boccery

175 E Vineyard Ave, Livermore

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Medusa$18.49
Mixed greens, house smoked turkey breast, bacon, avocado, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel$12.99
Chipotle beer cheese and sweet & spicy mustard
Have A Cow$20.99
Snake River Farms wagyu burger, american cheese, slow caramelized onion, bibb lettuce, tomato, da botch sauce on martin’s potato bun
More about Da Boccery
Range Life image

 

Range Life

2160 Railroad Ave, Livermore

Avg 4.9 (3014 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$14.00
romaine lettuce & golden radish, pangratatto, anchovy, parmigiano
Milk & Honey$8.00
malted milk ice cream, honeycomb, sea salt & olive oil
Klingeman Ranch Ham Chop$36.00
smoky baked colibri beans, dirty girl carrots, clementine, sorghum
More about Range Life

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Livermore

Tacos

Nachos

Caesar Salad

Sliders

Garlic Bread

Pretzels

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Livermore to explore

Danville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Hayward

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Antioch

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston