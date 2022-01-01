Livermore bars & lounges you'll love
La Botica
2086 FIRST STREET, LIVERMORE
|Flank Steak Taco
|$6.00
Cilantro chimichurri, marinated cherry tomatoes
Gluten-Free | No Spice
|Housemade Pastor Taco
|$4.00
48 hour marinade, onions, cilantro, grilled pineapple, Spicy Onion and Pineapple Salsa
Gluten-Free | Mild Spice
|2 Spicy Birria Tacos with Consomé
|$12.00
Local Braised Goat Shank, Oaxaca Cheese, Housemade Birria Sauce, Onion, Cilantro
Gluten-Free
Da Boccery
175 E Vineyard Ave, Livermore
|Popular items
|Medusa
|$18.49
Mixed greens, house smoked turkey breast, bacon, avocado, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
|Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.99
Chipotle beer cheese and sweet & spicy mustard
|Have A Cow
|$20.99
Snake River Farms wagyu burger, american cheese, slow caramelized onion, bibb lettuce, tomato, da botch sauce on martin’s potato bun
Range Life
2160 Railroad Ave, Livermore
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$14.00
romaine lettuce & golden radish, pangratatto, anchovy, parmigiano
|Milk & Honey
|$8.00
malted milk ice cream, honeycomb, sea salt & olive oil
|Klingeman Ranch Ham Chop
|$36.00
smoky baked colibri beans, dirty girl carrots, clementine, sorghum