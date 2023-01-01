Apple salad in Livermore
Melo's Pizza and Pasta - Livermore
4433 First St, Livermore
|Fuji Apple Salad
|$12.75
Romain and baby green lettuces, crisp fuji apples, candied pecans, point reyes bleu cheese champagne vinaigrette...MMMMMM
|Fuji Apple Salad
|$11.25
Strizzi's Restaurant
2205 1st St, Livermore
|Fuji Apple Walnut Salad
|$8.00
Spring greens tossed in our raspberry balsamic dressing with goat cheese, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and sliced apples
|Fuji Apple Walnut Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Wood grilled chicken, spring greens, raspberry balsamic vinaigrette with goat cheese, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and sliced apples