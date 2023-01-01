Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Livermore

Livermore restaurants
Toast

Livermore restaurants that serve apple salad

Item pic

 

Melo's Pizza and Pasta - Livermore

4433 First St, Livermore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fuji Apple Salad$12.75
Romain and baby green lettuces, crisp fuji apples, candied pecans, point reyes bleu cheese champagne vinaigrette...MMMMMM
Fuji Apple Salad$11.25
More about Melo's Pizza and Pasta - Livermore
Strizzi's Restaurant - Livermore image

 

Strizzi's Restaurant

2205 1st St, Livermore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fuji Apple Walnut Salad$8.00
Spring greens tossed in our raspberry balsamic dressing with goat cheese, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and sliced apples
Fuji Apple Walnut Chicken Salad$18.00
Wood grilled chicken, spring greens, raspberry balsamic vinaigrette with goat cheese, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and sliced apples
More about Strizzi's Restaurant

