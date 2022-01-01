Boneless wings in Livermore
Livermore restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Plucked Chicken & Beer
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Plucked Chicken & Beer
2062 First St, Livermore
|10 Boneless Wings Meal
|$16.00
10 boneless wings served any style with choice of a side and 2 dipping sauces.
|20 Piece Boneless Wings
|$21.50
Customize 20 boneless wings, 10 per style with choice of dipping sauces.
|8 Boneless Wings Meal
|$13.50
8 boneless wings served any style with choice of a side and 2 dipping sauces.