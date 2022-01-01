Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Livermore

Livermore restaurants
Livermore restaurants that serve burritos

La Botica

2086 FIRST STREET, LIVERMORE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bean and cheese burrito$6.00
Our House pinto beans with Colby jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
Veggie Burrito$12.00
Al Pastor Burrito$12.00
More about La Botica
COOKIES

Denica's Real Food Kitchen

2259 Las Positas Rd, LIVERMORE

Avg 4.7 (2913 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Big Daddy's Burrito$16.50
double bacon, linguisa, and sausage, cheddar, monterey jack, scrambled eggs and potatoes, Big Daddy's favorite
Bean and Cheese Burrito$9.00
House black beans + Monterey Jack
Noah G's Green Burrito$13.00
eggs, spinach, green onion, mushrooms, potatoes, jack cheese
More about Denica's Real Food Kitchen
Polo's Corner

2002 Portola ave suite L, LIVERMORE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$15.50
Scrambled eggs, Hash browns, Bacon or Sausage, Mixed Cheddar Jack cheese wrapped in flour tortilla with a side of fruit & Molcajate salsa
More about Polo's Corner

