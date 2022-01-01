Burritos in Livermore
Livermore restaurants that serve burritos
La Botica
2086 FIRST STREET, LIVERMORE
|Bean and cheese burrito
|$6.00
Our House pinto beans with Colby jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Veggie Burrito
|$12.00
|Al Pastor Burrito
|$12.00
Denica's Real Food Kitchen
2259 Las Positas Rd, LIVERMORE
|Big Daddy's Burrito
|$16.50
double bacon, linguisa, and sausage, cheddar, monterey jack, scrambled eggs and potatoes, Big Daddy's favorite
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$9.00
House black beans + Monterey Jack
|Noah G's Green Burrito
|$13.00
eggs, spinach, green onion, mushrooms, potatoes, jack cheese