Caesar salad in Livermore
Livermore restaurants that serve caesar salad
Strizzi's Restaurant - Livermore
2205 1st St, Livermore
|HS - Caesar Salad
|$4.00
|Caesar Salad - Starter
|$10.00
Crisp romaine tossed in our Caesar dressing with house made croutons and shaved Parmesan
Range Life
2160 Railroad Ave, Livermore
|Caesar Salad
|$14.00
little gem & pan di zucchero, kohlrabi, pangrattato, anchovy, parmigiano
Polo's Corner
2002 Portola ave suite L, LIVERMORE
|Caesar Salad
|$12.50
Romaine Lettuce, homemade Croutons, Parmigiano & Caesar dressing