Cappuccino in Livermore

More about Rosetta Roasting - 206 S J st.
Rosetta Roasting - 206 S J st.
206 S J st., Livermore
|Regular Cappuccino 8oz
|$4.35
Our signature drink. We use a double ristretto shot of our Dolce espresso and add 6 ounces of milk and dense creamy foam.
|Large Cappuccino 16oz
|$6.75
This is the larger version of our signature drink. We use a pair of double ristrettos shot of our Dolce espresso and add 12 ounces of milk and dense creamy foam.