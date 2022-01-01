Cheese fries in Livermore
Livermore restaurants that serve cheese fries
Boomers
2400 Kitty Hawk Rd, Livermore
|Loaded Fries with Cheese and Bacon
|$13.49
Waffle Fries topped with Bacon and Cheese Sauce. Served with side of Sour Cream, Ketchup and Homestyle Ranch sauce.
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
2300 First St, Livermore
|SM Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.50
brisket chili, cheddar,
red onion, sour cream
|LG Chili Cheese Fries
|$19.50
waffle fries, brisket chili, sharp cheddar,
red onion, sour cream and fresh jalapeno
FRENCH FRIES
Da Boccery
175 E Vineyard Ave, Livermore
|White Cheddar Mac n Cheese & Fries
|$8.99
Strizzi's Restaurant - Livermore
2205 1st St, Livermore
|Fried Cheese - Regular
|$9.00