Cheese fries in Livermore

Livermore restaurants
Livermore restaurants that serve cheese fries

Boomers

2400 Kitty Hawk Rd, Livermore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Loaded Fries with Cheese and Bacon$13.49
Waffle Fries topped with Bacon and Cheese Sauce. Served with side of Sour Cream, Ketchup and Homestyle Ranch sauce.
More about Boomers
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

2300 First St, Livermore

Avg 4.2 (4860 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SM Chili Cheese Fries$8.50
brisket chili, cheddar,
red onion, sour cream
LG Chili Cheese Fries$19.50
waffle fries, brisket chili, sharp cheddar,
red onion, sour cream and fresh jalapeno
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
FRENCH FRIES

Da Boccery

175 E Vineyard Ave, Livermore

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
White Cheddar Mac n Cheese & Fries$8.99
More about Da Boccery
Strizzi's Restaurant - Livermore

2205 1st St, Livermore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Cheese - Regular$9.00
More about Strizzi's Restaurant - Livermore
Polo's Corner

2002 Portola ave suite L, LIVERMORE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Cheese with fries$10.00
More about Polo's Corner

