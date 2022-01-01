Chicken salad in Livermore
Livermore restaurants that serve chicken salad
Boomers
2400 Kitty Hawk Rd, Livermore
|Nashville Hot Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Blend of lettuce topped with diced all white meat chicken, Poblano chilis, Onions, Corn, Diced Tomatos and Nashville Hot Ranch dressing. Served with side of Nashville Hot sauce and Jalapenos.
52 Beach Hut Deli
1770 First Street, Livermore
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Plucked Chicken & Beer
2062 First St, Livermore
|Seoul Chicken Salad
|$13.99
choice of grilled or fried chicken breast tossed in our angry sauce, sesame seeds, green cabbage, mixed greens, diakon-carrot slaw, kimchi, green onion, served with peanut dressing
Strizzi's Restaurant - Livermore
2205 1st St, Livermore
|Roasted Walnut Chicken Salad
|$22.00
Spring greens tossed in our Dijon vinaigrette with dried cranberries, crumbled Bleu and honey roasted walnuts
Melo's Pizza and Pasta, Livermore
4433 First St, Livermore
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$12.00
cherry tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, avocado, cucumber, mozzarella cheese, tortilla strips. tossed with ranch dressing, topped with bbq chicken.