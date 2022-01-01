Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Livermore

Go
Livermore restaurants
Livermore restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Boomers

2400 Kitty Hawk Rd, Livermore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken Salad$13.99
Blend of lettuce topped with diced all white meat chicken, Poblano chilis, Onions, Corn, Diced Tomatos and Nashville Hot Ranch dressing. Served with side of Nashville Hot sauce and Jalapenos.
More about Boomers
BBQ Chicken Salad image

 

52 Beach Hut Deli

1770 First Street, Livermore

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
More about 52 Beach Hut Deli
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Plucked Chicken & Beer

2062 First St, Livermore

Avg 4.7 (1205 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Seoul Chicken Salad$13.99
choice of grilled or fried chicken breast tossed in our angry sauce, sesame seeds, green cabbage, mixed greens, diakon-carrot slaw, kimchi, green onion, served with peanut dressing
More about Plucked Chicken & Beer
Strizzi's Restaurant - Livermore image

 

Strizzi's Restaurant - Livermore

2205 1st St, Livermore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Walnut Chicken Salad$22.00
Spring greens tossed in our Dijon vinaigrette with dried cranberries, crumbled Bleu and honey roasted walnuts
More about Strizzi's Restaurant - Livermore
Item pic

 

Melo's Pizza and Pasta, Livermore

4433 First St, Livermore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Salad$12.00
cherry tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, avocado, cucumber, mozzarella cheese, tortilla strips. tossed with ranch dressing, topped with bbq chicken.
More about Melo's Pizza and Pasta, Livermore
Item pic

 

Sansar Indian Cuisine - Livermore

2220 First Street, Livermore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad$7.95
Tandoor Chicken, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion
& house dressing
More about Sansar Indian Cuisine - Livermore

