Chicken sandwiches in Livermore
Livermore restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Boomers
Boomers
2400 Kitty Hawk Rd, Livermore
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Fries
|$15.79
All white meat Chicken Breast fillet topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Bacon. Served with Fries and a side of Ketchup and Ranch.
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
2300 First St, Livermore
|The Plucked Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
pluck sauced, slaw, and dill pickles
More about Polo's Corner
Polo's Corner
2002 Portola ave suite L, LIVERMORE
|Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
Chicken Breast, Bacon, Spinach, Fresh Mozzarella & Chipotle aioli on Ciabatta
|Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50