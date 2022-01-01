Chili in Livermore
Livermore restaurants that serve chili
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
2300 First St, Livermore
|Chili Mac - Bowl
|$10.50
|SM Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.50
brisket chili, cheddar,
red onion, sour cream
|LG Chili Cheese Fries
|$19.50
waffle fries, brisket chili, sharp cheddar,
red onion, sour cream and fresh jalapeno
More about Da Boccery
FRENCH FRIES
Da Boccery
175 E Vineyard Ave, Livermore
|Boozy Chili Cheese Nachos
|$23.99
Chipotle beer cheese, house chili, aged cheddar, green onion crème, cilantro, pickled jalapeno
|Large House Chili
|$10.00
Aged cheddar, green onion creme
|Small House Chili
|$6.00