Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Enchiladas in
Livermore
/
Livermore
/
Enchiladas
Livermore restaurants that serve enchiladas
La Botica
2086 FIRST STREET, LIVERMORE
No reviews yet
Enchiladas Rojas
$15.00
More about La Botica
Calafia Kitchen-Drinks-Culture
1502 North Vasco Road, Livermore
No reviews yet
Calafia Enchiladas
$18.00
Corn Tortillas garnished with Queso Fresco, Cilantro, and Red Onions with your choice of a Green Tomatillo Sauce or a Red Chipotle Sauce
More about Calafia Kitchen-Drinks-Culture
Browse other tasty dishes in Livermore
Cheesecake
Mixed Green Salad
Bean Burritos
Chili
Minestrone Soup
Chicken Parmesan
Garlic Bread
Prosciutto
More near Livermore to explore
Danville
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Pleasanton
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
San Ramon
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Hayward
Avg 4
(21 restaurants)
Dublin
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Tracy
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Castro Valley
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Brentwood
Avg 4.8
(9 restaurants)
Antioch
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(194 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(583 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4
(45 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(119 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(636 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(154 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(374 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(949 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston