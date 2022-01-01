Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fresh fruit cup in
Livermore
/
Livermore
/
Fresh Fruit Cup
Livermore restaurants that serve fresh fruit cup
COOKIES
Denica's Real Food Kitchen
2259 Las Positas Rd, LIVERMORE
Avg 4.7
(2913 reviews)
Cup of Fresh Fruit
$6.00
seasonal
More about Denica's Real Food Kitchen
Polo's Corner
2002 Portola ave suite L, LIVERMORE
No reviews yet
Cup of fresh fruit
$5.00
More about Polo's Corner
Browse other tasty dishes in Livermore
Chili
Bean Burritos
French Toast
Hot Chocolate
Cheese Pizza
Chips And Salsa
Fish Tacos
Penne
More near Livermore to explore
Pleasanton
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
San Ramon
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Hayward
Avg 4
(17 restaurants)
Dublin
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Tracy
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Brentwood
Avg 4.8
(9 restaurants)
Castro Valley
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Antioch
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(537 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(840 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston