Grilled chicken in Livermore

Livermore restaurants
Livermore restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Chicken Deluxe Sandwich with Fries image

 

Boomers

2400 Kitty Hawk Rd, Livermore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Fries$15.79
All white meat Chicken Breast fillet topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Bacon. Served with Fries and a side of Ketchup and Ranch.
More about Boomers
Strizzi's Restaurant - Livermore image

 

Strizzi's Restaurant - Livermore

2205 1st St, Livermore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HS Grilled Chicken$10.00
Wood Grilled Chicken$30.00
Marinated and grilled with sauteed mushrooms
More about Strizzi's Restaurant - Livermore
Item pic

 

Melo's Pizza and Pasta, Livermore

4433 First St, Livermore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken w/Pancetta$14.00
More about Melo's Pizza and Pasta, Livermore

