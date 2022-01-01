Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hot chocolate in
Livermore
/
Livermore
/
Hot Chocolate
Livermore restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Boomers
2400 Kitty Hawk Rd, Livermore
No reviews yet
Keurig Hot Chocolate
$3.79
Wrap your hands around a freshly made cup of Hot Chocolate.
More about Boomers
COOKIES
Denica's Real Food Kitchen
2259 Las Positas Rd, LIVERMORE
Avg 4.7
(2913 reviews)
Large Hot Chocolate
$6.25
ghiradelli cocoa, milk, whipped cream
More about Denica's Real Food Kitchen
