Lassi in Livermore

Livermore restaurants that serve lassi
KEBABS
Roya Afghan Cuisine KC
2020 1st St, Livermore
Avg 4.7
(668 reviews)
Mango Lassi
$4.25
More about Roya Afghan Cuisine KC
Sansar Indian Cuisine - Livermore
2220 First Street, Livermore
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$4.50
More about Sansar Indian Cuisine - Livermore
