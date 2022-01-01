Nachos in Livermore
Livermore restaurants that serve nachos
Boomers
2400 Kitty Hawk Rd, Livermore
|Korean BBQ Chicken Nachos
|$15.49
Tri-color tortilla chips with a layer of Nacho Cheese sauce. Topped with all white Chicken, Korean BBQ sauce, Pico de Gallo and Cheddar Jack cheese. Served with side of Korean BBQ sauce and Jalapenos.
|Nashville Hot Chicken Nachos
|$14.79
Tri-color tortilla chips, diced all white meat chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese blend, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream and Nashville Hot Ranch dressing. Served with side of Nasvhille Hot Sauce and Jalapenos
52 Beach Hut Deli
1770 First Street, Livermore
|Shaka Nachos
|$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
2300 First St, Livermore
|Runt Nachos
your choice of meat with
poblano queso, black beans,
roasted corn, fresh jalapeno
and cilantro - drizzled
lightly with tin roof
|Full Nachos
your choice of meat with
poblano queso, black beans,
roasted corn, fresh jalapeno
and cilantro - drizzled
lightly with tin roof
Da Boccery
175 E Vineyard Ave, Livermore
|Boozy Chili Cheese Nachos
|$23.99
Chipotle beer cheese, house chili, aged cheddar, green onion crème, cilantro, pickled jalapeno