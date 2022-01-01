Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Livermore

Livermore restaurants
Livermore restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Boomers

2400 Kitty Hawk Rd, Livermore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Korean BBQ Chicken Nachos$15.49
Tri-color tortilla chips with a layer of Nacho Cheese sauce. Topped with all white Chicken, Korean BBQ sauce, Pico de Gallo and Cheddar Jack cheese. Served with side of Korean BBQ sauce and Jalapenos.
Nashville Hot Chicken Nachos$14.79
Tri-color tortilla chips, diced all white meat chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese blend, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream and Nashville Hot Ranch dressing. Served with side of Nasvhille Hot Sauce and Jalapenos
More about Boomers
Item pic

 

52 Beach Hut Deli

1770 First Street, Livermore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shaka Nachos$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
More about 52 Beach Hut Deli
La Botica image

 

La Botica

2086 FIRST STREET, LIVERMORE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Nachos$4.00
Chips & Cheese
More about La Botica
Sauced BBQ & Spirits image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

2300 First St, Livermore

Avg 4.2 (4860 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Runt Nachos
your choice of meat with
poblano queso, black beans,
roasted corn, fresh jalapeno
and cilantro - drizzled
lightly with tin roof
Full Nachos
your choice of meat with
poblano queso, black beans,
roasted corn, fresh jalapeno
and cilantro - drizzled
lightly with tin roof
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Da Boccery

175 E Vineyard Ave, Livermore

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Boozy Chili Cheese Nachos$23.99
Chipotle beer cheese, house chili, aged cheddar, green onion crème, cilantro, pickled jalapeno
More about Da Boccery
Nacho Fries image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Plucked Chicken & Beer

2062 First St, Livermore

Avg 4.7 (1205 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nacho Fries$6.00
queso, bacon, chipotle ranch, pickled jalapeno, green onion
More about Plucked Chicken & Beer

