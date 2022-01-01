Pancakes in Livermore
Livermore restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Denica's Real Food Kitchen
COOKIES
Denica's Real Food Kitchen
2259 Las Positas Rd, LIVERMORE
|Ube Pancakes
|$20.00
purple yam pancakes, ube coconut sauce, whipped cream, banana, mixed berries
|Full Stack (3 pancakes)
|$17.00
three buttermilk pancakes, syrup, butter
|Custom Pancakes
|$13.00
two naked pancakes w/butter & syrup
More about Polo's Corner
Polo's Corner
2002 Portola ave suite L, LIVERMORE
|Mini Pancake Stack
|$8.00
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$15.50
Stack of 3 fluffy pancakes swirled with a cinnamon sugar mixture, Pecans & topped with a sweet cream cheese drizzle
|Stack of three Fluffy pancakes
|$10.50
Served with a side of Maple syrup