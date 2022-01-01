Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pretzels in
Livermore
/
Livermore
/
Pretzels
Livermore restaurants that serve pretzels
Boomers
2400 Kitty Hawk Rd, Livermore
No reviews yet
Pretzel with Cheese Sauce
$7.49
Jumbo Soft Twisted Pretzel served with a side of Cheese Sauce.
More about Boomers
FRENCH FRIES
Da Boccery
175 E Vineyard Ave, Livermore
Avg 4
(32 reviews)
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel
$12.99
Chipotle beer cheese and sweet & spicy mustard
More about Da Boccery
