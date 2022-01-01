Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Livermore

Livermore restaurants
Livermore restaurants that serve salmon

Roya Afghan Cuisine KC image

KEBABS

Roya Afghan Cuisine KC

2020 1st St, Livermore

Avg 4.7 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Kabob$24.99
Charbroiled on skewer, served with seasoned basmati rice.
Polo's Corner image

 

Polo's Corner

2002 Portola ave suite L, LIVERMORE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon$24.50
Grilled Salmon$22.50
Salmon with Bourbon sauce, seasonal veggies & rice pilaf
Open face Salmon burger$22.50
Grilled Salmon on a Brioche bun topped with 2 fried eggs, Avocado & roasted Serrano tomatillo salsa with a side of Country potatoes
Item pic

 

Melo's Pizza and Pasta, Livermore

4433 First St, Livermore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Salmon$23.75
baked in a white wine caper sauce and
served with an imported arborio rice
lemon risotto.
Side Blackened Salmon$8.75
Gluten Free Baked Salmon$23.75
baked in a white wine caper sauce and
served with an imported arborio rice
lemon risotto.
Item pic

 

Sansar Indian Cuisine - Livermore

2220 First Street, Livermore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$20.95
Salmon steak marinated with garlic, ginger, herbs, mint, and a
BBQ sauce, grilled and served with onions, bell pepper, sizzling
