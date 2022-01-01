Sliders in Livermore
Livermore restaurants that serve sliders
Boomers
2400 Kitty Hawk Rd, Livermore
|Korean BBQ Beef Sliders
|$16.79
Soft hamburger buns topped with all beef patties, diced red onions, dill pickle chips and Korean BBQ sauce. Served with Curly Fries and sides of Korean BBQ sauce and Ranch.
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders
|$15.79
Soft hamburger buns topped with all white meat chicken strips, dill pickle chips, and Nashville Hot Ranch dressing. Served with Curly Fries and sides of Nashville Hot sauce and Ranch.
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
2300 First St, Livermore
|Sliders
|$15.99
choice of pulled pork or sliced
brisket - mix and match ok
FRENCH FRIES
Da Boccery
175 E Vineyard Ave, Livermore
|Wagyu Beef Smash Sliders
|$15.99
(3) – Griddled onion, american cheese, dill pickle on soft potato bun
|Joe Momma Sliders
Sloppy joe, havarti, pickled jalapenos on potato bun