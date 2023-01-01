Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Livermore
/
Livermore
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Livermore restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
FRENCH FRIES
Da Boccery -
175 E Vineyard Ave, Livermore
Avg 4
(32 reviews)
Small Sweet Potato Fries
$6.00
Crinkle Cut Sweet potato fries served with Da Boch Sauce
Large Sweet Potato Fries
$10.00
More about Da Boccery -
Polo's Corner
2002 Portola ave suite L, LIVERMORE
No reviews yet
Side of sweet potato fries
$6.00
More about Polo's Corner
Browse other tasty dishes in Livermore
Fettuccine Alfredo
Chicken Tenders
Burritos
Mixed Green Salad
Pork Belly
Chai Lattes
French Toast
Grilled Chicken
More near Livermore to explore
Danville
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Pleasanton
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
San Ramon
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Hayward
Avg 4
(20 restaurants)
Dublin
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Tracy
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Brentwood
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Castro Valley
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Antioch
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(205 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(596 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(42 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4
(51 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(134 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(658 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(303 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(162 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(386 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(988 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston