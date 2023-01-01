Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Livermore

Livermore restaurants
Livermore restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Da Boccery image

FRENCH FRIES

Da Boccery -

175 E Vineyard Ave, Livermore

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Crinkle Cut Sweet potato fries served with Da Boch Sauce
Large Sweet Potato Fries$10.00
Polo's Corner image

 

Polo's Corner

2002 Portola ave suite L, LIVERMORE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side of sweet potato fries$6.00
