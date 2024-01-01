Tandoori in Livermore
Little India Restaurant & Bar - 2417 First St
2417 First St, Livermore
|Tandoori Roti
|$4.00
Stone ground Whole Wheat bread baked in the tandoor
Sansar Indian Cuisine - Livermore - 2220 First Street
2220 First Street, Livermore
|Tandoori Roti
|$3.95
Whole wheat bread in tandoor
|Tandoori Chicken (w/ bones)
|$15.95
Chicken with bones marinated in yogurt and ground
spices
|Tandoori Fish Tikka
|$18.95
Tender pieces of fish marinated in a yogurt and ground spices