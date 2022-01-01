Waffles in Livermore
Livermore restaurants that serve waffles
La Botica
2086 FIRST STREET, LIVERMORE
|Botica Churro Waffle
|$8.00
Waffle, Cinnamon Sugar, Chocolate drizzle, Powder Sugar, and Ice Cream
COOKIES
Denica's Real Food Kitchen
2259 Las Positas Rd, LIVERMORE
|Bella's Strawberry Waffle
|$16.00
belgian waffle, strawberries, whipped cream
|Belgian Waffle
|$11.00
one waffle with butter
|Churro Waffle
|$17.00
cinnamon sugar, salted caramel, sweetened condensed milk, whipped cream, strawberries
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
2300 First St, Livermore
|LG Waffle Fries
|$9.50
|LG Waffle Fries W/ Rub
|$10.50
|SM Waffle Fries
|$5.50