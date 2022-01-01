Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Liverpool

Liverpool restaurants
Toast

Liverpool restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

HOT DOGS

Heid's of Liverpool

305 Oswego Street, Liverpool

Avg 4.3 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak Combo$12.50
Shaved sirloin beef steak loaded with onions, peppers, & mushrooms, topped with American cheese, and served on a sub roll. Combo includes one Philly Cheesesteak with your choice of Regular or Large french fries and fountain soda.
Philly Cheese Steak$8.75
Shaved sirloin beef steak loaded with mushrooms, onions and peppers, topped with American cheese and served on a sub roll.
More about Heid's of Liverpool
Home Team Pub image

 

Home Team Pub

7990 Oswego Rd, Liverpool

Avg 4.5 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheese Steak$13.00
Shaved Rib Eye steak, grilled green peppers, onions and mushrooms w/ melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll
More about Home Team Pub

