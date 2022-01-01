Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Liverpool

Liverpool restaurants
Liverpool restaurants that serve pretzels

Heid's of Liverpool image

HOT DOGS

Heid's of Liverpool

305 Oswego Street, Liverpool

Avg 4.3 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Dipped Pretzel$2.00
More about Heid's of Liverpool
Home Team Pub image

 

Home Team Pub

7990 Oswego Rd, Liverpool

Avg 4.5 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzel Bites$8.00
More about Home Team Pub

