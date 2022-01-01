Go
The Just LeDoux It Saloon & Steak Out

Family dining ~ lunch and dinner ~ everyone is welcome ~ full bar and package ~ drive up window ~ take out food and beverage ~ good cheer

STEAKS

158 Johnson St.

Popular Items

Bronco Burger$14.00
8oz juicy burger, crispy bacon, and white cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, and red onion served on a brioche bun.
S&V Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Home made salt & vinegar breaded chicken, garlic aioli, and pickles served on a brioche bun.
Steak Out Salad$9.00
Your choice of sliced prime rib, grilled chicken breast, grilled salmon filet, shrimp, or lump lobster on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, carrots, red peppers, black olives, and white cheddar. Served with your choice of ranch, blue cheese, blood orange vinaigrette or balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Quesadilla$12.00
Large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, grilled peppers, and onions. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Salt & Vinegar Chicken Strips$13.00
Southwest Veggie Melt$13.00
Avocado, tomatoes, red peppers, onions, cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts with chili-lime sauce, whit cheddar cheese on grilled Texas toast.
Bareback Jack Spare Ribs$24.00
Non-corn, non GMO raised baby back ribs smoked and slathered with our house made Just LeDoux It Whiskey BBQ sauces and served with Texas toast.
Wedge Salad$9.00
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Fried Steak$20.00
Chicken Wings$15.00
One dozen wings in your choice of traditional spicy buffalo, garlic parmesan, sesame ginger soy, or Just LeDoux It Whiskey BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering

Location

158 Johnson St.

Big Horn WY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

