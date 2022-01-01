Go
Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva

The Livia menu offers a broader palette of culinary delights from pastas, fresh greens + grains to crowd favorite New Zealand Lamb Chops, to Sandwiches and House Specialty entrees. Still staying true to the organic, farm-to-street food quality selection and vendors, this menu will require more handmade preparation that will be sure to wow even the most sophisticated foodie.

TAPAS

207 S 3rd St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1885 reviews)

Popular Items

Family Meal Selections$65.00
Enjoy this deeply discounted family meal! Includes an appetizer to share, a giant family-sized salad, large entrée pan and a double portion of dessert (OVER $110 VALUE)
May not be combined with other promotions
Pappardelle Bolognese$19.00
Imported Pappardelle Pasta | Parmigiano | Classic Meat Ragu | Tomato Sauce
Blackened Salmon & Quinoa Salad$18.00
Kale | Fresh Salmon | Organic Quinoa | Tomatoes | Peppers | Squash | Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
Honey Ricotta$11.00
Honeycomb | Micro Basil | Fig Mostarda | Whipped Ricotta | Grilled Toast
Farmers Chicken Salad$17.00
Leafy Greens | Balsamic Chicken | Avocado | Strawberry | Corn | Pecans | Feta | Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
Chicken Milanese$20.00
Crispy Hand-Breaded Chicken | Mozzarella | EVOO | Linguini Fini | Herb Butter | Pomodoro
Vodka Tortellacci$22.00
Four Cheese Stuffed Pasta | Chilis | Mascarpone | Basil | Spicy Tomato Cream | Prosciutto
Tiramisu$8.00
Espresso | Lady Fingers | Sweet Mascarpone | Coffee Sauce
Kale & Farro Chicken$18.00
Grilled Chicken | Butternut Squash | Apples | Bacon | Pecans | Cranberries | Gorgonzola | Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Kid Medallion$12.00
3 oz. Filet of Beef | Green Beans | Whipped Potatoes
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

207 S 3rd St

Geneva IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

