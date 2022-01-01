Living Green Cafe
Make your own plate or choose one of our sandwiches. Start the day with a juice, lunch with a sandwich, make your own hot plate for dinner with a bottle of wine for here or take it home. Simple & to the point. Cheers!
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
2202 n federal hwy • $$
2202 n federal hwy
boca raton FL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
