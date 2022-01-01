Go
Living Green Cafe

Make your own plate or choose one of our sandwiches. Start the day with a juice, lunch with a sandwich, make your own hot plate for dinner with a bottle of wine for here or take it home. Simple & to the point. Cheers!

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

2202 n federal hwy • $$

Avg 4.6 (378 reviews)

Popular Items

Hungry Man's Burrito$12.00
WW wrap, cage free eggs, cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, chicken sausage, berry juice, red onion
Original Brazillian$14.00
Açaí berry, banana, apple, granola, blueberries, goji berries, chia seeds, local honey, coconut flakes, sliced almonds
Living Green$11.00
Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Celery, Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Mint.
Veggie Monster$12.00
Spinach Wrap, Organic Quinoa, Avocado, Alfalfa sprouts, Hummus, Raisins, Almonds, Sundried Tomato, Red Onion, Scallions
Oh Veggie$11.00
WW Toast, Pesto, Portabella, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Rstd. Eggplant/Peppers, Red Onion, Lemon, Berry Juice, Alfalfa Sprouts
Organic Wheatgrass$4.00
Chicken Gordo$12.00
WW Wrap, Chicken, Spring mix, Goat Cheese, Pesto, Red Onion, Avocado
Iced Latte$4.50
Oh Veggie on Ciabatta$10.00
GF Ciabatta, Pesto, Portabella, Rstd. Eggplant/Peppers, Red Onion, Lemon, Berry Juice, Alfalfa Sprouts
Choconut Brazillian$14.00
Açaí berry, banana, apple, cacao nibs, peanut butter, chia seeds, peanut chunks, honey, granola
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2202 n federal hwy

boca raton FL

Sunday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
