Go
Toast

Living Green

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS

413 N federal Hwy • $$

Avg 4.6 (691 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Gordo$12.00
WW Wrap, Chicken, Spring mix, Goat Cheese, Pesto, Red Onion, Avocado
Chocolate Strength$11.00
Banana, Strawberry, Chocolate, Protein, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk
Original Brazillian$14.00
Açaí berry, banana, apple, granola, blueberries, goji berries, chia seeds, local honey, coconut flakes, sliced almonds
Iced Mocha$5.00
Living Green$11.00
Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Celery, Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Mint
Veggie Monster$12.00
Spinach Wrap, Organic Quinoa, Avocado, Alfalfa sprouts, Hummus, Raisins, Almonds, Sundried Tomato, Red Onion, Scallions
GF Flax Muffins$1.49
Tuna es Melting$10.00
Sesame Bagel, Tuna Salad (greek yogurt, NO MAYO), Swiss Cheese, Kale
Vegan Donut$3.99
-Glazed
-Strawberry Frosted
-Chocolate Frosted
The Beast$12.00
Meatballs (beef), Marinara Sauce, Tarragon Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Red Cabbage, Kale
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

413 N federal Hwy

pompano beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lucky Fish

No reviews yet

Simple eats, tiki bar drinks, toes in the sand while watchin’ the waves. Add some palm trees for shade and our laid-back vibe. Welcome to Lucky Fish Beach Bar & Grill.

Cannoli Kitchen

No reviews yet

Fast Italian * Fresh Ingredients
Since 1996
Come In & Enjoy!

BEACH HOUSE POMPANO

No reviews yet

Enjoy the Beach!

Oceanic Restaurant

No reviews yet

Oceanic is dedicated to capturing the energy of Pompano Beach’s revitalization. Nature has given us a great gift of bountiful sea and bright flavors rewarding us with place and purpose. Our ocean offers wonder and awe in her vast strength. Sit, inhale, relax, and appreciate this moment to escape and reconnect with friends and family.
Welcome to Oceanic.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston