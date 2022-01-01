Go
Living Kitchen

Fueled by plants.

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

2000 South Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (2050 reviews)

Popular Items

CAESAR SALAD LG$13.00
choice of kale or romaine, tomatoes, brazil nuts "parm", and house made creamy caesar dressing
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE$7.00
SOUP OF THE DAY
house made soup of the day with two choices of a cup or bowl
CHIPS & DIPS$5.00
gluten-free corn tortilla chips
your choice of dips:
guacamole, pico de gallo, black beans and/or butternut squash queso dip
COCONUT WATER$7.00
AVOCADO TOAST$12.00
sour dough bread, avocado mashed, arugula, roasted pepitas, basil cilantro vinaigrette
Edmund's Oast Rotating Sour$8.50
REQUESTS UTENSILS
CHEESE PLATE$12.00
cashew basil cheese, cashew cheddar, fig butter, with a side of cucumbers, carrots and cranberry walkout crostinis
HEALTH-ADE KOMBUCHA$5.50
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2000 South Blvd

Charlotte NC

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
