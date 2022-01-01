Living Kitchen
Fueled by plants.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
2000 South Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2000 South Blvd
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Vintage Whiskey and Cigar Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Yunta
Come in and enjoy!
Bulgogi Box
Come in and enjoy!
Puttery
Come in and enjoy!