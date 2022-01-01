Go
Living on the Veg

657 East Bay Avenue

Popular Items

Lemonade$2.00
Housemade lemonade, sweetened with Sugar in the Raw.
Veggie$12.00
cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, roasted red pepper, spinach, red onion, and alfalfa sprouts with roasted garlic vegan mayo on toasted ciabatta.
Knuckle Sandwich$11.00
steamed tofu, tempeh bacon, tomato, our vegan cheese sauce, ketchup, salt, pepper, and vegan mayo on toasted ciabatta.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Olde City$13.75
seasoned seitan, peppers, onion, portabella, lettuce, our vegan cheese sauce, and vegan mayo on toasted ciabatta.
Chuckwich$13.75
seasoned seitan, coleslaw, cucumber, red onion, romaine, and our homemade barbecue sauce on toasted ciabatta
Avocado Tempeh Melt$11.75
avocado, tempeh bacon, lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo, and our vegan cheese sauce on toasted ciabatta.
Tempeh Ranch$12.00
buffalo tempeh, cucumber, tomato, avocado, and romaine with our ranch dressing.
The King$8.00
banana, peanut butter, homemade granola, and chocolate almond milk.
Avocado Club$12.00
homemade hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, and alfalfa sprouts on multigrain toast.
Location

657 East Bay Avenue

Manahawkin NJ

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
