Living on the Veg
Come in and enjoy!
657 East Bay Avenue
Popular Items
Location
657 East Bay Avenue
Manahawkin NJ
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Agnello's On The Cove
Our renovations are done! Come try our new signature sandwich or enjoy our one of our classics
Sushi a La Carte 3
Come in and enjoy!
Mahana Fresh
Customize your bowl to your cravings or dietary needs with chef-inspired, gluten friendly ingredients.
KIPSHUTO
Mediterranean Grill Bar