Living on the Veg

Dedicated to Providing Healthy Food Through Our Commitment to an Animal Friendly Lifestyle

2613 Long Beach Blvd

Popular Items

The King$8.00
banana, peanut butter, homemade granola, and chocolate almond milk.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Black Bean Burger$13.50
homemade black bean burger patty with guacamole, romaine, tomato, and red onion on a toasted round roll.
Buffalo Tempeh Strips$11.00
five buffalo tempeh strips served with homemade vegan ranch.
Avocado Club$12.00
homemade hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, and alfalfa sprouts on multigrain toast.
Tu-No Salad$10.50
tu-no salad with cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, alfalfa sprouts and vegan mayo.
Crumb Cake$4.00
baked by Jess of Siren Sweets - follow her on Instagram @sirensweets_ !
Tofu Deluxe$13.00
steamed tofu, avocado, cucumber, carrot, romaine, and red onion with cranberry sauce, vegan mayo, and dijon mustard on toasted ciabatta.
Barbecue Seitan$13.75
brown rice, black beans, seasoned seitan, peppers, onion, romaine, tomato, avocado and cabbage with our homemade barbecue sauce.
Lemonade$2.00
Housemade lemonade, sweetened with Sugar in the Raw.
Location

2613 Long Beach Blvd

Beach Haven Gardens NJ

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
