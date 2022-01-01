Chicken salad in Livingston

Livingston restaurants that serve chicken salad

Fried Chicken Salad image

 

Montana's Rib & Chop House

1849 Majestic Lane, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Salad$13.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$13.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
More about Montana's Rib & Chop House
Grilled Chicken Salad image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS

Montana's Rib & Chop House

305 East Park St, Livingston

Avg 4.5 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$13.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
Fried Chicken Salad$13.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
More about Montana's Rib & Chop House

