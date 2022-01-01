Chopped salad in Livingston
Livingston restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Montana's Rib & Chop House
Montana's Rib & Chop House
1849 Majestic Lane, Billings
|Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad
|$17.95
A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction
More about Montana's Rib & Chop House
SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS
Montana's Rib & Chop House
305 East Park St, Livingston
|Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad
|$17.95
A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction