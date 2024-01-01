Fish and chips in Livingston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS

Montana's Rib & Chop House - Livingston

305 East Park St, Livingston

Avg 4.5 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$19.95
Our own beer-battered cod, served over fries with tartar sauce.
Consumer pic

 

Neptunes Taphouse and Eatery - Livingston MT - 232 S. Main St.

232 S. Main St., Livingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$20.00
Beer-battered cod fillets served with French fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, a lemon wedge and house-made tartar sauce. Contains soy and Gluten.
