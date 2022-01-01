Pork chops in Livingston
Livingston restaurants that serve pork chops
Montana's Rib & Chop House
1849 Majestic Lane, Billings
|Pork Chop
|$31.95
14-ounce T-bone cut of farm raised pork.The T-bone includes the pork loin on the larger side and the pork tender loin on the smaller side. Very tender. Will arrive at the table with one temperature pick. Topped with a half an ounce of butter
SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS
Montana's Rib & Chop House
305 East Park St, Livingston
|Pork Chop
|$31.95
